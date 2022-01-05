Flea market reopens in Lackawanna County

The flea market took place at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Sunday was the first day for an annual flea market in Lackawanna County.

The market at the Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company had homemade items and raffle baskets.

All proceeds from the raffle benefit the fire company.

There were 28 vendors in all, and dozens of people showed up to check them all out.

"As a Volunteer Fire Company, you know all these events are very important very pertinent to keeping us active and going. And you know, as you know, I mean we can't just not have a fire company in the area. So this is what keeps us moving," said Michelle Ferguson, coordinator.

The market is open on the first Sunday of every month from May until September in Lackawanna County.