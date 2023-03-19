Flea market opens for the season in Lackawanna County

It's the biggest flea market in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It is a sure sign of spring in Lackawanna County, the flea market at the Circle Drive-In is back.

The giant flea fair offers hundreds of vendors, selling everything from produce to antiques.

Its the biggest flea market in northeastern Pennsylvania.

People say they enjoy coming out and getting together with everyone.

"I feel like it opened a little early for the season, but you know, so many people came out, and it's really great to see the community get together," said Ruby Lewis of Moosic.

The flea market will take place every Sunday from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. from now through November.