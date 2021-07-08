Flea market fundraiser for church in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Saint Stanislaus Cathedral along East Locust Street in Scranton had something for everyone, including antiques, jewelry, furniture, toys, and electronics.
Volunteers say the fundraiser was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
"Community-wise, it was devastated because we have regular customers that come, and they want to see us and see what we have because they know that we have good stuff. Like they can come here, and it's not just trashy things. It's collectibles, there's furniture, glassware, so they know they're going to get good stuff," said Maria Hughes, from the parish committee.
There were also homemade polish favorites like pierogies and potato pancakes for sale here in Scranton.