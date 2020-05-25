Flea market opens despite being in the red

A flea market in Lackawanna County opened Sunday despite the county still being under Governor Wolf's stay at home order.

The flea market at the Circle Drive-in in Dickson City announced the opening on their Facebook page last week.

Organizers say they felt it was okay to do so because it's an open-air market.

They also had new safety protocols in place to protect staff, customers, and vendors.

"Everybody's been respectful, wearing the proper PPE...watching their distance and everything. Nobody had any problem with anything going on here and felt very comfortable being here, as did I," said Steven Gall.