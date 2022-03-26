Flea market at Sugarman's closing

The flea market that's been operating out of the former Sugarman's building in Eynon is closing soon.

ARCHBALD, Pa. — Now called the shops at Eynon, the market is closing because of massive problems with the property.

The building will be undergoing a full remodel.

"It's heartbreaking because there's not much to do inside. You know like inside the area. You know I would love for them to find a new home. You know an old warehouse building, something," said April Fortin, West Scranton.

"We're very hopeful that the people will show support for the vendors here and take care of them and take advantage of the bargains that are going to come through the end of April. It's our best hope a lot of the people in the community that have participated in Sugarman's in the past will come back for this final chapter here in Eynon," said David Kurtz, General Manager.

So far, no one has bought the property but negotiations are ongoing.

The last day for the flea market is April 24.