The heavy rains caused cars to get stuck underwater in parts of Lackawanna County.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning is in effect in Lackawanna County until 12:00 a.m.

The flash flooding caused two cars to get stuck in high waters at the intersection of Constitution Avenue and Hill Street in Jessup. Everyone was able to get out of their vehicles.

In Dunmore, a car was left disabled in the high water on South Apple Street.