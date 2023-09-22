Flash flooding victims prepare for more rain in Lackawanna County

Two weeks after flash flooding damaged and destroyed homes and businesses, people in Lackawanna County fear more rain will cause additional damage.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Lackawanna County's Multi-Agency Resource Center had a steady flow of people in and out seeking information and help after flash flooding damaged and destroyed homes and businesses two weeks ago.

Those with damage now are fearing the worst, with more rain expected to fall over the weekend.

"With this flash flood that we had and with everything gone, there's nothing that is there to protect us and protect our home," said Susan Berkowski.

"We're even looking at getting flood insurance. I had an adjuster tell me you're not in a flood zone, so you might have a hard time getting flood insurance. What are you to do?" said Kelly West.

Walter Schaffer and Kelly West say they have never had flooding in their South Abington Township home until two weeks ago. There's a lot of work to be done, but with the potential for more rain, they're keeping their fingers crossed that it's not as bad.

"I'm not even going to start with anything. It definitely puts a damper on everything that we were doing," Schaffer said.

"I hope that the sun kind of dried up everything, and it just kind of goes away. Hopefully, we don't have torrential downpours like we did with that last storm because that was awful," said West.

If there is additional flooding, Schaffer says they are trying to be prepared for it.

"We ended up buying a couple of extra dehumidifiers and a sump pump to kind of compensate if there is any damage," said Schaffer.

Susan Berkowski says the last storm swept away building materials for an addition to their home. She and her husband are doing what they can to protect their property in the hopes that nothing else is lost.