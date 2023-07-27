Flash flooding damages Lackawanna County gym

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. —

“It was a lot of hard work, to get APT up and running in Scott Township, and in a matter of minute and a half the whole building was flooded under 5 inches of water”, AthELITE Performance Training owner Jenton Ewsorthy said.



After moving into his new location on Green Grove road in Scott Township less than a year ago, Esworthy is now forced to shut his doors after flood waters from a late afternoon rainstorm soaked the floors and equipment inside of AthELITE Performance Training.



“There is as you can see mud, that was where it was deepest 8 inches.” he said.



Esworthy was training clients inside the building Thursday evening when water started to come in, possibly destroying thousands of dollars of equipment.



“Everything in here is high end, I try and get only the best for my athlete's because they deserve the best and…we want to train at the highest level and to do that we need the equipment to do it.”



Now he's dealing with the aftermath of what he says was drainage system failure that PennDOT could have prevented.



“They came out once, nothing got done of it and here we are with probably 20 to 30 to 40 to 50 thousands of dollars worth of damage”



With A future as unclear as the water that sits pooled on his turf fields, Esworthy says he's relying on the same messages that he tells all his athlete's.



“We try and teach athletes to deal with adversity and work through it and overcome it so that's what we have to do.”