Flames tear through homes and businesses in Scranton

Flames raced through a row of buildings in the city's Green Ridge section Monday afternoon, leaving six people displaced.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Several fire crews responded just after 5:30 p.m. Monday evening to a fire that tore through multiple businesses and apartments on the 1800 block of Sanderson Avenue in the city of Scranton.

"Heavy fire on the front of the building we first got here, all the occupants were out. Commercial on the ground floor, multiple apartments above, we were able to stop the fire and isolated to this portion of the block," said Assistant Chief Jeff White, Scranton Fire Department.

Jenna Muldoon was inside her apartment when she noticed something was wrong.

"It really got quiet for a minute; some lady came in the hallway and started screaming fire. At that point, I smelt it and look at my window; as soon as I look out my window, I see flames literally in my face," said Jenna Muldoon, Scranton.

"I was two and a half hours into my six-hour appointment, and we noticed smoke coming into the building. Obviously, I jumped out of the chair, and we noticed the building was on fire, so I didn't get to finish my tattoo, but thankfully Anthony got out ok," said Daniel Dzoh, Benton.

For business owner Bob Kleha, year's worth of martial arts memorabilia and awards were nearly lost.

"It's been tough, but luckily thank God for the scranton fire department. they saved 40 years of martial arts, memorabilia, and Items that are just irreplaceable, and if it wasn't for those guys being here at the drop of a dime and doing their job to the best of their ability, we wouldn't be able to function, but luckily, we haven't sustained too much damage, and hopefully, we can finish setting up and get open soon," said Bob Kleha, owner of Klehas Martial Arts Academy.

No firefighters or residents at the apartment were injured. Six people are displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation in Lackawanna County.