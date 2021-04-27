Flames rip through home in Lackawanna County

An early morning fire destroyed a house in Jefferson Township.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A family is safe after flames hit their home in Lackawanna County.

Fire tore through the house on Cortez Road near Mount Cobb just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire chief tells Newswatch 16 the home's metal roof made fighting the fire more difficult because it trapped the flames inside. The roof eventually collapsed.

Four people were inside when flames broke out. They all made it out okay, along with their dog and cat. They are staying with family.