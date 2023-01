Seven people and a dog made it out safely after a fire overnight in Dunmore.

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home in Dunmore. Calls came in just before midnight on Wednesday.

Crews knocked down the flames at a multi-family home on Mill Street.

Officials say the building had four units with seven people living inside.

Everyone, including a pet dog, made it out safe.

The cause is being investigated by a state police fire marshal in Lackawanna County.