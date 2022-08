Part of the house in Dickson City was damaged when the fire started Monday afternoon.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A home was damaged by a smoky fire Monday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called out around 1:30 p.m. to a house on Beechwood Drive in Dickson City.

Firefighters said two people were home at the time and were able to get out safely. They were checked out by EMS.

Part of the home and a garage were damaged. A house next door also had some damaged.

There is no word on the cause.