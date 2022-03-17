Fire forces over 12 people from their homes in Lackawanna County

Emergency crews say heavy smoke and flames were coming from the back of the building's first floor.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — Over 12 people will need to find another place to stay after the fire in Olyphant.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. on Lackawanna Avenue.

Dozens and dozens of firefighters were called to battle the flames.

Everyone made it out OK.

A fire marshall has been called in to figure out how the fire started.

The Red Cross has been called in to help out.