A fire broke out in Scranton just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Four people were forced out of their home after flames sparked in Scranton.

Crews were called here to the place on Froude Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters say it was a very smokey scene when they arrived but that they were able to knock down the fire quickly.

No one was hurt.