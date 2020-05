The blaze broke out before 10 a.m. Monday

DUNMORE, Pa. — Crews battled flames at an apartment house in Lackawanna County Monday morning.

It broke out around 9:45 a.m. in the 700 block of East Drinker Street in Dunmore.

Firefighters said a neighbor spotted the blaze and was able to alert residents on the first floor. There was no one on the second floor.

Everyone got out safely.

The building is destroyed.

About a dozen fire companies from surrounding communities responded.