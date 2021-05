Three people were home at the time; they got out safely but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A home in Lackawanna County was heavily damaged by flames.

The fire broke out at the place on Blue Shutters Road in Elmhurst Township just after 7 p.m.

Fire officials say three people were home at the time; they got out safely but were taken to the hospital to be checked out.