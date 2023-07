Flames sparked at a home along Keystone Avenue in Blakely just before 12 p.m. Sunday.

BLAKELY, Pa. — A home in Lackawanna County was damaged by flames.

Several departments were called to the house on Keystone Avenue in Blakely just before noon.

The worst damage was at the back of the house, firefighters say the flames went into the walls and up into the attic.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire in Lackawanna County.