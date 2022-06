Flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A state police fire marshal is on the scene of the blaze that damaged a building right on Main Street in the Lackawanna County community of Peckville.

A viewer sent a video to Newswatch 16 of the flames and smoke coming from the building around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

It's believed there are apartments inside the building.

No word on any injuries after the fire in Peckville.