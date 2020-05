Local 9/11 committee bought flags to lend to business owners to display.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Large American Flags will hang on the side of businesses in Scranton.

The 9/11 committee of Lackawanna County presented the flags today to owners who have agreed to display them starting Memorial Day.

Committee member, Charlie Spano, said "in this time, we really want to encourage American flags on display and a patriotic impulse."