SCRANTON, Pa. — A flag-raising ceremony was held to kick off a unique festival in Scranton.

The Center for the Living City, The Observe Scranton Festival, and Mayor Paige Cognetti raised the flag at City Hall in honor of Jane Jacobs.

Jacobs's book "The Death and Life of Great American Cities" was largely inspired by Scranton.