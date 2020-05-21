Displaying flags for Memorial Day

The way to hang Old Glory.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have died fighting for our country.

Many people hang an American flag around this time of year to honor those men and women.

In Scranton, people got a lesson about how the flag should be displayed.

The Chomko Funeral home hosted a gathering Thursday, in the midst of the pandemic, where it was explained to people about the correct way to hang Old Glory.

"So we just like to never forget and we do things like this every year to remind the community to remember those who fought for our liberties and freedoms," said organizer, Andy Chomko.