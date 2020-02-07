Coronavirus closes FitnessQUEST in Covington Township

A fitness center that's been a staple in Lackawanna County has permanently closed its doors.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Weights are on the shelf, mats are hung up, and equipment sits silent at FitnessQUEST in Covington Township.

The gym's been untouched since March 15 when it was forced to close because of the coronavirus.

The gym was set to re-open its doors on June 27, but after some careful consideration of its employees and members, FitnessQUEST will remain closed.

"We had advertised, and we were all excited and we were all excited about opening up again, but as we got closer, some of our employees have been here for 16 years, they decided they weren't going to return," said Rich Dericks, owner of FitnessQUEST

The owner said he didn't just make the decision to close the gym based solely on his employees.

"Time to move on, I had a good 16 years. I'm getting up in age now so I'm thinking about the retirement thing."

The fitness center and the property it sits on are being sold.

Staff members tell Newswatch 16 that after being in business for 16 years, it's bittersweet to see the doors finally close.

People we spoke with say the gym is part of the community and that's one of the things that is being lost.

"Since it's such a tight-knit community, you know, I always felt very comfortable coming here when I was learning how to lift weights and, you know, I'm not so sure I would've felt that way in bigger gyms," said Jesse Martin, a member of FitnessQUEST.

"It's something we grew up with. It's been in the neighborhood and its going to be missed by a lot of people. We're also in a place where to get to a competitive gym, you have to really go into Scranton, where here it was local," said member Tony Ullo.

All 420 members will be getting reimbursed for their memberships.