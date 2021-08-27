First time under the Friday night lights for Abington Heights

It's "the mask we've all been waiting for" for the Abington Heights community - Friday night football!

It's a tradition in many communities, and it's one that's been on hold for more than a year because of the pandemic.

Robert Deremer's son is a senior on the team this year.

"It was very disappointing last year because it was my son's junior year. This year he was so excited, so it got into me, caused I coached him when he was a little kid. Everybody in this whole area is just excited after this kick-off," said Deremer.

But traditions change, and for the first time in Abington Heights history, they're playing a home game on a Friday night under the lights.

"It's special because we didn't have a season. We were one of the few schools in PA really to not have a season. You know the pit on Saturdays have always been the tradition, so it's different, it's cool but different," said Brian Pronitis of Newtown Township.

Like Brian, his dad Mark played football at Abington Heights. As far back as he can remember, games have always been played at the pit.

"It's never happened, it's always been a dirt field for us, and we practiced here, and having a facility like this for the kids, it's really unbelievable," said Mark Pronitis of Newtown Township.

Regardless of the score, officials for the comets believe the game represents a relative return to normalcy for the team and community.

"It's a return to more social interaction. It's a return to some laughs, so smiles, and some fun. We have to be as careful as possible. We have to keep each other safe to be able to keep our seasons," said Andrew Snyder, Principal of Abington Heights High School.

Here at the new stadium, fans are not required to mask up or social distance.

As of now, this is the first and only Friday night home game for the season on schedule.