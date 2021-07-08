First responders guest of honor at community day in Lackawanna County

First responders were the guests of honor at a community day in Lackawanna County.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Greenfield Township officials invited friends and neighbors out to the Volunteer Fire Company along Route 106 to meet with members of the police department, fire company, and other township workers.

The open house featured a first responder safety demonstration, tours, and vehicle displays.

"There's a volunteer crisis right now. Every department is in need of help, including us," said Kyle Durko, Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company Fire Chief. "So we're hoping to really spark that interest and get some applications in."

"It's just a way to get everybody to come out, post COVID. It's a nice day. Just wanted everyone to come out and meet everyone," said Patty Apostolakes, a member of Greenfield Township Volunteer Fire Company.