First responders ask community for supplies

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's a donation drop box outside of the Dunmore Fire Department along South Blakely Street.
The fire chief put out a call on social media asking people in town to drop off masks, thermometers, or gloves they aren't using.
The chief says there's a shortage of those supplies at hospitals and for first responders who may be called to help someone with the virus.
