x
Skip Navigation

WNEP.com | News, Weather &amp; Sports from WNEP-TV &#8212; Proud to Serve Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

lackawanna-county

First responders ask community for supplies

The items will help keep them protected during the coronavirus pandemic.
Credit: WNEP
There's a donation drop box outside of the Dunmore Fire Department.

DUNMORE, Pa. — There's a donation drop box outside of the Dunmore Fire Department along South Blakely Street.

The fire chief put out a call on social media asking people in town to drop off masks, thermometers, or gloves they aren't using.

The chief says there's a shortage of those supplies at hospitals and for first responders who may be called to help someone with the virus.

RELATED: Community takes part in Bloomsburg's "Worldwide" Porch Musical while keeping social distance

RELATED: Restaurants busy with take out and deliveries

RELATED: Stop touching your face!