The new next generation drive-thru only Dunkin opened along South Washington Avenue in Scranton.

SCRANTON, Pa. — It's a first-of-its-kind Dunkin for the Scranton area.

The new next-generation drive-thru-only Dunkin opened Thursday morning along South Washington Avenue.

Some of the first 100 people in line this morning received free coffee for a year.

Dunkin also contributed $1,000 to St. Josephs's Center during the grand opening of its new drive-thru.