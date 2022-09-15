First NEPA Fair ready to go in Lackawanna County

Newswatch 16's Courtney Harrison gives us a tour of the new event and what all you can expect this weekend.

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Tents and displays were going up on the grounds of the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City on Thursday morning. Vendors are just one part of the first NEPA Fair.

People we spoke with say they were excited to have another fair to sell their items at before the official end of summer and are ready for good crowds for this four-day fair.

"Now is about when it ends," said Dawn Dayton. "I think there's another one that's going to be in October, but I travel distances to go to them, but this is the last one in this area."

A variety of food trucks will serve their specialties to hungry fairgoers, including the Hog Farm BBQ Company. Mark Bakos says he loves to bring his food truck to festivals and fairs and is looking forward to this event.

"This looks pretty good. Yeah, nice variety of food, a variety of activities," Bakos said.

Matt Kester is the organizer of the NEPA Fair and says he wanted to put this event together to offer a variety of family fun at a friendly price.

"There's almost like a fun overload here. So we got free rides, you know, your pay your $10 come in, and you and your kids can ride for free," said Kester.

For the adults, a beer tent is set up in front of the stage that will provide the soundtrack for all four days of the fair.

"We were focused on the entertainment. We wanted premium entertainment. We wanted to keep it local," Kester said. "We brought in a couple of acts from out of town, but really most of the groups are local."

"I can't wait to hear the bands, lots of really great local bands to be here. And the food, of course, is always the best," Dayton said.

The NEPA Fair runs through Sunday at the Circle Drive-In on Business Route 6 in Dickson City.