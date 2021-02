Two girls in our area are being recognized as being the first.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Emily Calder and Angelina Hrug are the first two girls from northeastern PA to make Eagle Scout.

The duo was awarded the Boy Scouts' highest honor at a ceremony Tuesday night in Scranton.

However, this isn't the first time the girls are being recognized for their achievements.

Last summer, they helped rescue a maintenance worker who was trapped under a tractor while on a camping trip.