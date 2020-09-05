A parade on Friday for one of the founders of "First Friday"

It was all part of the community's way of saying thanks and happy birthday!

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Family, friends, and thankful strangers held a parade Friday night in Lackawanna County for a woman who helped start an area tradition.

Fire trucks and other vehicles passed by Judy Youshock's home honking and waiving in celebration of her 80th birthday.

Youshock who lives in Roaring Brook Township is one of the founders of Scranton's First Friday event.

Around 30 vehicles took part of the celebration for Youshock who is a retired nurse and local art activist.

First Friday started in the 90's.

It's a way for local artists to show off their work to the public and to bring more business to the downtown area.