Folks were able to admire art and take some home for themselves as part of the First Friday event.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Folks were not only checking out bands in the Electric City on Friday, they were also checking out art.

Paintings, ceramics, photography, even jewelry were all on display at the art show and sale along Lackawanna Avenue.

The artsy event was part of First Friday in Scranton and benefits the United Neighborhood Centers.