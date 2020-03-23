First COVID-19 death in Lackawanna County

The county coroner confirmed the death Monday.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Along with another uptick In coronavirus cases, state health officials announced new deaths Monday afternoon, including one in Lackawanna County.

The Lackawanna County coroner confirmed that a 79-year-old man from Scranton died overnight after contracting COVID-19 earlier this month. This marks the first death related to coronavirus in Lackawanna County.

According to the coroner, the man whose name has not been released was admitted to Geisinger Community Medical center In Scranton back on March 10. He had been in the intensive care unit. He went in with pneumonia symptoms and later also tested positive for coronavirus.

The coroner noted that the man also had several serious underlying medical issues that contributed to his death.

Geisinger Community Medical center along Mulberry Street in Scranton set up screening tents last week. They're used to screen patients for signs of the virus and keep the rest of the hospital population safe.

A man from Monroe County died Sunday.