Covington Independent Fire Company's Picnic celebrating 75 Years

It was also opening day at the Lycoming County Fair.

DALEVILLE, Pa. — A firemen's picnic in Lackawanna County marked a special anniversary.

Covington Independent Fire Company's Picnic is celebrating 75 years.

State Senator Rosemary Brown was on hand to present the company with a plaque.

Firemen say the picnic helps them continue to serve the community.

"We really need the support. Every year equipment costs og up apparatus costs go up, we have to keep making money to keep doing what we do," said Clyde Jones, a volunteer fireman.

On Saturday, there will be a golf ball drop and a fireworks show.

A little rain didn't stop opening day at the Lycoming County Fair.

The annual fair in Hughesville featured your standard fair food and rides.

Fairgoers got to see some cows, kids even took advantage of the rain to give them a bath.

The Lycoming County Fair runs through July 22.