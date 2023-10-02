Firefighters cooking up pizza for Super Bowl Sunday to raise money

You can show support for your team this Sunday while also supporting your local volunteer firefighters.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — The firefighters at the Olyphant Hose Company #2 can handle a little heat in the kitchen during their annual Super Bowl pizza sale.

And no, we don't just mean heat from the oven.

We quickly noticed Chief Jerry Tully's Eagles hat and member Mike Yackacki's Giants hat. So, naturally, we had to ask how they get along.

"On Sundays, we don't talk," Yackacki said with a grin.

But on this Sunday, Chief Tully and Yackacki will both be rooting for the same team: the Birds.

And they're hoping you support their team, the team of volunteer firefighters, that is.

"It costs at least $15,000 to outfit a firefighter," said Chief Tully. "It comes down to donations. So they are very gracious. It's just the simplistic fact that if things are tough right now."

All you have to do is buy a homemade pizza for your Super Bowl spread.

We'll let Mike sell you on it.

"You get the nice little shell from National Pastry. Then you get the scintillating cheese. Then you get the secret sauce, and then you add your toppings. You decorate it, it comes out, and it's a piece of heaven."

If that sounds good to you, here's how you can grab a tray on Sunday.

Either call ahead to pre-order or just stop by the fire company from noon to 5 p.m. on Burke Bypass in Olyphant. It's $15 a tray. You can call the company to pre-order at 570-489-3473 or message them on Facebook.