The fire heavily damaged a home in Benton Township Sunday night.

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling flames in Lackawanna County.

The home on Route 407 near Fleetville went up around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Fire departments from several surrounding towns were called to help put it out.

One firefighter was taken away in an ambulance. Crews didn't say why.

The home's heavily damaged.