Fundraising for firefighters in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Firefighters with the Eagle Hose Company in Dickson City found a new use for hoses Sunday washing cars at Berger's Furniture and Mattress.

The furniture store came up with the idea to help out the fire company, offering to match up to $500 raised at the car wash.

The assistant fire chief tells Newswatch 16 it's been difficult to fundraise during the pandemic and the fire company is grateful for support from small businesses that have been struggling too.

"Its a really good feeling knowing we have the community support behind us, not only do we have to go out and answer alarms every day but we also have to raise the funds to do that," said Rich Chowanec, Eagle Hose Company Fire Chief.