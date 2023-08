Flames broke out at the place in Moscow just after midnight Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOSCOW, Pa. — An early morning fire damaged a garage in Lackawanna County.

Crews were called to a garage fire along Parkview Road in Moscow just after midnight Saturday. More help was called in before the blaze was brought under control.

The fire destroyed a garage, but firefighters stopped the flames before they spread to an adjacent home.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are looking for what caused the fire in Lackawanna County.