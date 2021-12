Officials say everyone made it out of the home in Scranton OK.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A home is heavily damaged after a fire in Lackawanna County.

Flames tore through the roof of the place along the 800 block of Meadow Avenue in the city's south side.

The smoke could be seen for miles as fire crews worked to put out the flames.

Officials say everyone made it out OK.

The Red Cross is assisting the people displaced by the blaze.

Officials are investigating what caused the fire.