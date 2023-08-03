Fire in Scranton ruled suspicious

The Clover Field House had no power and was on the city's demolition list.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Officials say the fire at the Clover Field House is suspicious.

Crews were called to the former West Scranton Jets football field around 7:30 p.m.

The building had no power and was on the city's demolition list.

No one was injured after the suspicious fire in Lackawanna County.

