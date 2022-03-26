Fire in Scranton displaces 25 people

Flames broke out along the 400 block of Prescott avenue late Friday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Heavy smoke and flames poured out of a home, along the 400 block of Prescott Avenue in Scranton Friday night.

Everyone made it out safely.

"It went from like nothing to everything in like a few seconds," said Roxi Lameo, Scranton.

The 3 story apartment building went up in flames just after 9:30 p.m.

The Assistant Fire Chief says three propane cylinders exploded on the third floor.

In the daylight, blown-out windows, a charred exterior, and a collapsed porch can be seen.

Neighbors say the situation escalated fast.

"I hear all this beeping from these cars and if we didn't hear the beeping I don't know what would have happened, but someone was beeping, these neighbors were running out and Iw as like mom everyone's running out like what the heck. So I look over and I'm like oh dear Jesus we gotta get out," said Lameo.

Fire officials say 25 people are now without a home. They are being assisted by the red cross.

Nainisha Patel was home sleeping just next door when she woke up to the commotion.

"I saw the fire reflection on my wall and I came to the window to see what was happening. I thought it was a car accident, but it was the fire and I was like really scared," said Patel.

Now just hours after the fire took place, the city's fire inspector and fire department were back on scene looking to investigate the cause.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they can't believe something like this would happen so close to their front door.

"I'm thankful everyone got out safe and nobody was hurt or anything," said Patel.

"Be more careful because all the neighbors know cause all these buildings are attached. So anything can happen in like the blink of an eye," said Lameo.

Scranton City Fire Inspector is still investigating the cause of the fire and will then determine if the building will need to be torn down.