The place in Moosic caught fire around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MOOSIC, Pa. — Fire officials in Lackawanna County say an old powder magazine burned Tuesday morning.

Cameras on the roof of WNEP-TV caught the flames near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport around 6 a.m.

The building was 300 yards from the airport property.

Crews are tearing down what is left of the building that once stored finished black powder.

There is no word on what caused the fire in Lackawanna County.