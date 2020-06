It broke out just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Ann's Basilica.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames hit a well-known church in Scranton.

A small fire broke out when rags in a closet at St. Ann's Basilica burned just before 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire is out.

The church says the small amount of damage will be mopped up and services will not be affected.