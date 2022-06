Flames broke out just before 7 p.m. Friday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Eight people were forced from their home after a fire ripped through the place in Scranton Friday night.

Officials say flames sparked just before 7 p.m. at the double-block home along West Elm Street in the city.

Everyone made it out safely.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say the home is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced after the fire in Scranton.