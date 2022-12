The cause of the fire in Scranton is under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SCRANTON, Pa. — Six people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in Scranton.

Officials on the scene say the flames sparked around 3 p.m. at the duplex along 13th Avenue on the city's west side.

Three families live there and are being helped by the red cross.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire in Scranton is under investigation.