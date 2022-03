Flames started Wednesday afternoon the Heart Lake Auto and Collision Repair in Scott Township.

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Several crews responded to a garage and car fire Wednesday afternoon in Lackawanna County.

The flames broke out just before 1:30 p.m. along Heart Lake Road in Scott Township.

The owner of the garage was inside when the fire started and was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters set up booms to keep chemicals from the garage from leaking into the lake.

Officials believe a furnace sparked the fire.