Fire department surprises man who had headphones stolen

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A fire department in Lackawanna County showed an act of kindness to a victim of a theft.

The Carbondale Fire Department presented 27-year-old Shawn Mills with new headphones at its headquarters in the city.

Carbondale police say Mills, who lives with disabilities, was walking down Main Street around noon on January 2.

Police say two people stole his headphones then smashed them before throwing them onto the roof of a building on Church Street, requiring the fire department to retrieve them.

That's when firefighters decided to buy Mills a new pair of headphones and a couple of gift cards.

"It was just terrible, I mean the whole way around it, it was just such a poor situation," said Adam Scotchlas of the Carbondale Fire Department. "It's nice that as a fire department, we were able to do something and reach out to him and hopefully make a difference to show him that there is good in the world."

Mills' mother said her son's stolen headphones were a Christmas gift from her.