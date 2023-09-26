Fire damages warehouse in Ransom Township

The fire started as salvage crews were working at the former Cascades Tissue Group building.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire crews were called to the scene at the former Cascades Tissue Group warehouse on Main Street in Ransom Township Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started shortly after 1:30pm, when salvage crews working inside the building were cutting pipes. According to Newton Ransom Fire Chief John Stemphoski, sparks from the pipe cutting caught the insulation inside the roof, which started the fire.

The warehouse has been vacant for two years and has no water or electrical hookups. Chief Stemphoski said this made the fire difficult to put out since there was no direct line for water.