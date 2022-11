Flames broke out just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

DUNMORE, Pa. — Fire damaged a business in Dunmore Sunday afternoon.

Flames broke out at United Gilsonite Laboratories along Jefferson Avenue just before 4 p.m.

Officials say a container with discarded rags caught fire and spread to a wooden pallet with empty cardboard boxes on it.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire.

No one was injured, and the business suffered only minor damage after the fire in Dunmore.