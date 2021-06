Crews are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a home in Scranton Saturday night.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Flames damaged a home along West Linden Street in Scranton Saturday night.

Firefighters were called there around 9:30 p.m.

The flames were knocked down quickly.

Police in Scranton asked neighbors if they had any surveillance video as they looked for the cause of Saturday night's fire.

However, an investigator told us it is not suspicious.