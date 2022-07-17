Flames force family from home in Lackawanna County

Multiple crews responded to the fire in Lackawanna County.

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County Saturday night.

Flames broke out at the place on Edgewood Drive West in South Abington Township around 10:30 p.m.

Everyone made it out safely.

The home is now unliveable because of a partially collapsed roof.

The Red Cross is helping the family.

"In this area there are no fire hydrants, so we had to bring in additional tankers. We had 3 additional tankers come in to assist with the fire attack," said Michael Pehonich, Assistant Fire Chief, Chinchilla Hose Company.

Officials say the fire is not suspicious in Lackawanna County.