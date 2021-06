A fire damaged a home in Lackawanna County Friday morning.

TAYLOR, Pa. — A fire damaged a home on Barbara Lane in Taylor around 10 a.m. on Friday.

The fire chief say the flames started in a garage and spread to the house.

A father and daughter were home at the time.

They made it out okay.

A pet rabbit was also saved.

A state police fire marshal in investigating the cause of Friday morning's fire in Taylor.